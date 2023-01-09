A public survey is now underway to help gauge Penticton’s mood on vacation rentals.
The survey is part of a review of the city’s short-term rental program, one outcome of which could be stiffer rules for such operations.
“This is one of several avenues the city is exploring to help relieve the housing pressures in the community. This study will give us the information needed to support informed decisions on the future direction of the program,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release Monday.
An electronic version of the survey is available online at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca, while paper copies are available at city hall and the library. The deadline is Jan. 27.
Survey data, along with results from the review, are expected to be presented to council this spring.
Council heard at its Dec. 20 meeting the number of licenced short-term rentals in Penticton has increased from 152 to 365 over the past five years, although the actual number operating now is estimated to be in the range of 500.