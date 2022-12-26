Local first responders from the Central Okanagan were a big part of the rescue effort Christmas Eve after the deadly bus crash on the Okanagan Connector.
Four people died and dozens of others were injured when the Vancouver-bound bus they were travelling in rolled over on what is said to have been an ice-covered highway.
Provincial RCMP received multiple calls shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday reporting the crash on Highway 97C east of Merritt near the Loon Lake exit. Four people died at the scene.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue dispatched two vehicles and four firefighters even though Loon Lake is a considerable distance from its normal coverage area, said chief Jason Brolund.
“Given the magnitude of the situation, we wanted to ensure Merritt had the support they might have needed. It was clear that it was very, very serious and the weather, of course, was terrible,” Brolund said. “Not only were crews from West Kelowna sent but crews from Kelowna and Peachland also responded. It was an all-hands-on-deck response."
Brolund was part of the debriefing of his crew members after the rescue effort ended.
“It was obviously a very, very difficult scene, any time that we have that number of patients combined with a scene that is very remote combined with weather that was very inhospitable,” Brolund said. “What was really good was the way that local fire departments were able to cooperate in trying to save lives and ensure the situation didn't get any worse for the people that were affected."
Interior Health, the regional health authority that includes the Merritt area, said 52 patients were transported to four hospitals and 36 were treated for a range of injuries.
The health authority said eight people were still in hospitals in Penticton, Kelowna and Kamloops early Sunday morning, including two in serious condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.
Interior Health implemented a code orange response — signalling a disaster or mass-casualty event — as soon as the received word of the crash. Additional critical care staff in areas including emergency departments, medical imaging and surgery were brought in.
“Although the number of patients remaining in hospital is low, this is a life-altering incident for all involved, from the initial physical injuries to the emotional and spiritual impacts of an incident such as this,” Interior Health said in a statement released Sunday.
RCMP said the investigation into the rollover is ongoing, but said road conditions were described “as very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling.”
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam video of the bus before the crash to contact their local RCMP detachment.
The bus belonged to the Alberta-based company Ebus. Director John Stepovy said the vehicle was travelling from Kelowna to Vancouver at the time of the crash.
“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was onboard, the coach and their family and loved ones,” Stepovy said.
“(We’re) certainly thankful for the first responders, RCMP, the health workers for their support and work on this. We are continuing to cooperate with the RCMP.”
With files from Canadian Press