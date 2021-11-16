OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the federal government needs to provide support to those who have been flooded out of their homes and to help stop further flooding in British Columbia.
Singh, who is visiting Iqaluit, says as extreme weather increases more communities are being threatened.
He says part of the federal government's response to the climate crisis should be support for building more resilient communities.
But for now, Singh says B.C. needs immediate help for those who are facing extreme flooding.