Penticton Coun. Katie Robinson was the reviewing officer at Sunday afternoon’s ceremonial review for BC Dragoons RCACC (the 82nd annual); 259 Panther RCACS (80th annual) and 902 Nighthawk RCACS (30th annual).
Most Popular
Articles
- Ugly incident at Oliver school lands in court
- Radio telescopes still operate under wartime conditions
- Tram system approved for Naramata property
- Charred remains of heritage house must go
- UPDATE: Evac alert issued near Tulameen over flood concerns
- Too many shows going to Penticton, says Kelowna mayor
- Preliminary inquiry set for September in Naramata slayings
- Have race car, will travel
- Chute Lake Lodge gets green light to grow
- Should there be a time limit for student memorials?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage set for Jan. 6 hearing
- Royals' bats awaken in 8-4 win over Blue Jays to avoid sweep
- Canada target of Russian disinformation, with tweets linked to foreign powers
- Toronto Raptors put Champagnie — Julian, not Justin — through pre-draft paces
- Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse
- Longtime Curling Canada coach Paul Webster to coach Team Bottcher for full quad