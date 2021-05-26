Seeds are being sown now in hopes they’ll turn into a new food security plan for Penticton.
The aim is twofold: set up the city’s food producers for success and ensure residents have access to the food they need.
The work was recommended in the 2019 update of the Official Community Plan.
“We’re fortunate that one-third of our lands are in the Agricultural Land Reserve and with that comes a responsibility to support local agriculture and increase access to local foods,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in a press release.
“This project will help the city set policy that will ensure a strong and sustainable local food system.”
Other communities in the Southern Interior that already have such strategies include Kamloops and Oliver. The plan for Oliver was developed in 2008 and contains 11 goals, including expanding edible landscaping on public property, increasing commercial food production capacity and encouraging development of local food businesses.
The first phase of work on Penticton’s strategy is focused on public consultation. Citizens are invited to go to shapeyourcitypenticton.ca to learn more and complete a survey that will be available until June 16. Anyone not able to complete a survey online can complete a paper version available at the city’s engagement kiosk located at the Penticton Public Library. City staff will also be popping up at various locations throughout the summer to discuss this work.
The project is being completed in co-operation with Interior Health and with funding from its Community Food Action Initiative.