Grants of up to $500 are available to community-minded Penticton residents to help meet their neighbours.
The cash will flow from the Neighbourhood Small Grants Program, which is operated by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen with support from the City of Penticton.
“In 2022, 25 neighbourhoods held events and celebrated where they live. Some worked together on a beautification project, some hosted small workshops or concerts, and many organized their first block party,” said Kim English, CFSOS regional manager, in a press release.
“We’re excited to see what the residents dream up this year to make their neighbourhoods an even better place to live.”
Other recipients have used funds to host chili cook-offs, movie nights and even sidewalk astronomy lessons.
Grant applications will be accepted April 3 through May 12. To apply or get more information, visit www.Pencticton.ca/NSG.
A virtual information session is scheduled for potential applicants on Thursday, April 6, 6:30-8 p.m. To RSVP, email kimenglish@cfso.net.