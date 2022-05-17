Two swaths of the South Okanagan backcountry that were scarred by wildfires last summer remain closed indefinitely.
Closures of roads in the vicinity of the Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip fires – and 13 others around the Southern Interior – were ordered last fall by the B.C. Ministry of Forests, which announced Tuesday it has no immediate plans to allow traffic back in.
The ministry said the closures are meant to give the land time to heal from wildfire impacts, such as erosion of soil and damage to fish habitat, increased vulnerability of wildlife, and heightened public danger as a result of construction of 2,900 kilometres of fire guards.
“Closure boundaries follow landmarks, such as roads, rivers and streams near wildfire perimeters,” the ministry said in a press release.
“Some thoroughfares remain open, and the closures do not impact residents or access for commercial activities. The closures will remain in place during Ministry of Forests recovery efforts.”
Approximately 536,000 hectares – or 5,360 square kilometres – of backcountry is covered by the 15 respective closures orders. Roughly 16,000 hectares is off-limits in the area of the Thomas Creek fire near Okanagan Falls, while another 21,000 hectares is protected around the Nk’Mip fire near Osoyoos.