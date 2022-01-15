Every major B.C. community set a record for drug overdose calls to the provincial ambulance service in 2021, with Penticton second only to Victoria on a per-capita basis.
According to new data from BC Emergency Health Services, ambulances responded to 748 overdose calls last year in Penticton, which worked out to 22.2 calls per 1,000 people.
That was the highest rate among all major B.C. centres, except Victoria, where 1,952 calls equated to 22.8 per 1,000 people. (Population numbers were taken from the 2016 census.)
Penticton’s annual call volume was up 58% from the previous record of 474 set in 2020.
BCEHS didn’t respond to a request for comment about what might be driving the increase, but the head of the paramedics’ union cautioned against tying it to the expansion of social services in Penticton, which the municipal government claims has the most per-capita supportive housing units in the B.C. Interior.
“There’s obviously a component when people are under-privileged or don’t have resources and they’re in those (drug-use) cultures, but we’re seeing (overdoses) in family homes, recreational users,” said Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC.
“I don’t think it’s fair to assume it’s an under-privileged issue…. This is a society issue.”
Kelowna also set a new record in 2021, with its overdose call volume up 36% to 1,588, as did Vernon, where calls rose by 45% to 457.
West Kelowna was the only large Okanagan community to record a decrease, as calls slid 14% to 185.
Across the province, BCEHS paramedics responded to a total of 35,525 overdoses in 2021, up 31% on a year-over-year basis. That worked out to approximately 100 such calls per day.
The deluge should come as no surprise, with B.C. still firmly in the grips of the opioid crisis, which was declared a public health emergency in 2016.
Drug overdoses – most linked to fentanyl – claimed at least 1,782 lives through the first 10 months of 2021. That topped the annual record of 1,765 set in 2020 and the BC Coroners Service hasn’t yet released data for the final two months of 2021.
“I’m not surprised, sadly. That’s the discouraging part,” said Clifford, who’s stationed in Osoyoos.
“We’ve seen this coming. I’m shocked by the extent of (the numbers), but we’ve seen a trajectory over the last couple years of this.”
Clifford confirmed the opioid emergency – “I don’t like to call it a crisis anymore, it’s really, sadly, part of our normal society” – has taken a toll on paramedics.
The B.C. government has made strides towards strengthening the ambulance service, such as switching 22 stations around the province to 24/7 staffing, as opposed to solely using on-call paramedics who make $2 per hour while on standby, which Clifford said will help with recruitment, but he also urged the province to hire more full-time paramedics and invest more heavily in mental wellness programs.
“We know with our job – dispatchers and paramedics – we know that comes with some inherent challenges and effects on our well-being, “said Clifford, “but we’re seeing incredible increases in psychological and physical injuries.”
Ambulance calls for drug overdoses
City 2020 2021
Coldstream: 15 20
Enderby: 29 27
Kelowna: 1,168 1,588
Keremeos: 16 15
Lake Country: 47 27
Lumby: 14 14
Oliver: 32 34
Osoyoos: 22 16
Peachland: 8 13
Penticton: 474 748
Princeton: 15 12
Summerland: 21 30
Vernon: 316 457
West Kelowna: 216 185
Source: BC Emergency Health Services