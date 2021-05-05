Mounties are asking for the public’s assistance finding a man suspected of indiscriminately shooting a pellet gun Wednesday morning on a popular walking path alongside the Okanagan River channel.
“A witness reported the man walking alone on the east side of the river channel. The witness, who was walking on the opposite side of the channel from the man, overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged from his direction,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Subsequently something was seen striking the water near her. A gun wasn’t seen, but the witness believed it likely was what was being discharged in her direction.
Police converged on the area around 8 a.m., but couldn’t find the suspect. He’s described as male, Caucasian, 40 to 50 years of age, with bushy, long blonde hair. He was possibly associated to a black-coloured, highly glossed camper van.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.