A deep-pocketed grant program is being eyed to help underwrite the cost of a new public pool in Summerland, but tapping into the cash could also require jacking up the project cost.
As of November 2022, the estimated cost of a new aquatic centre was pegged at $49 million, up from $38 million just a year earlier.
Crucially, the estimate was for a building that meets the LEED Silver standard for energy efficiency. However, that standard falls short of the requirements for the federal Green and Inclusive Community Buildings grant program, which is now accepting applications for funding from its $1.5-billion pot of cash.
The program is only open to buildings that will be net-zero when they open, meaning they produce as much energy as they use, or are net-zero ready when they open, meaning they’re set up for energy self-sufficiency but still require a renewable energy system.
However, a consulting firm hired by the District of Summerland has provide a rough estimate that redesigning the pool to meet the net-zero-ready standard would likely add 15 to 20% to construction costs, according to Lori Mullin, director of community services.
Mullin recommended the district apply for the grant anyway, then hire the consultants to do a proper estimate of the added expense of constructing the facility to the net-zero-ready standard.
Council voted unanimously to go along with the plan, while acknowledging it will be a tall order to secure a net-zero rating on a facility that uses copious amounts of energy.
Coun. Doug Patan also wondered if the grant application is premature, since there is no funding in place for the project and the public has not yet had its say through a referendum, which is tentatively slated for later this year.
“Since it has to go to referendum and we don’t even know if we’re proceeding with this project, how can we apply for a grant – a substantial grant – when we don’t have the community backing behind us to do it? said Patan.
“That doesn’t look favourable, I assume, with the federal government if you don’t have your citizens’ backing to move forward with this.”
Others on council suggested elected officials have a duty to leave no stone unturned before the referendum to help give voters more certainty on costs.
“I think the public really expects us to explore all grants that we can and to be able to say that we’ve looked at everything in order to bring the cost down for this project,” said Coun. Erin Trainer.
“This project is really important for our community so I just want to make sure we do everything we can.”
The GCIB program will cover up to 50% of a project cost, but is aimed primarily at those pegged at $25 million or less.
Council in June 2022 applied for a separate $6 million grant for the poll project from the Union of B.C. Municipalities and is still awaiting word on that request.
Assuming no grant money arrived and the district had to borrow the full $49 million over 30 years, the owner of a home assessed at an average value of $790,000 would pay about $560 annually, while a blanket parcel tax applied to all properties would cost about $556 annually, according to figures in a previous staff report.
Construction is tentative set to start late in 2024 and take about two years to complete.
Council previously selected the Summerland Arena site on Jubilee Road for the project, which would feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet.
The existing aquatic centre is about half that size and doesn’t feature a leisure pool. The building is 47 years old and nearing the end of its service life.