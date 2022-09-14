Public feedback is being sought on the first draft of a new parks and recreation master plan for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The document entitled, “A 10-year Game Plan for Parks, Trails and Recreation in the RDOS,” runs to 202 pages and contains seven overarching strategies for local officials to follow, ranging from updating bylaws and supporting truth and reconciliation, to ensuring recreational assets are accessible to everyone and developing volunteers.
“Focused on the next 10 years, the purpose of this master plan is to provide a long-term framework to guide decision making about the development, management and investment in parks, trails and recreation facilities and services throughout the regional district,” states the preamble.
The plan, prepared by the RC Strategies consulting firm, also contains an inventory and evaluation of all existing parks, trails and recreation facilities under the RDOS umbrella.
The document, plus a survey, is available now at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.