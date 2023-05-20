Two Kelowna men will spend 16 months behind bars, followed by 18 months of probation, for a 2020 assault that left a homeless man brain injured.
The decision was posted on the B.C. Supreme Court’s website on Thursday.
Devin Comerford, now 22, and Zachary Gaubert, now 23, both pleaded guilty last year to the aggravated assault of Mackenzie Russell in an alley between Bernard and Lawrence avenues in downtown Kelowna. The attack took place in the early morning hours of March 2, 2020. Comford, Gaubert and Austin Pedersen were arrested on May 7, 2020 and released on bail.
According to court documents, on the night of March 1, Comerford, Gaubert, Pedersen and a fourth man spent the evening drinking at home and then at the Liquid Zoo in downtown Kelowna.
They left the bar around 2:15 a.m. and met a 16-year-old girl whom they asked for sexual services. Russell approached the men, accusing them of propositioning an underage girl.
Pedersen and the others chased Russell into an alley. Russell produced a knife, but did not use it as the group repeatedly punched, kicked and struck him with Pedersen’s cane. The fourth man didn’t participate in the assault but recorded it on his phone. The group left Russell lying in the alley but returned twice to deliver more kicks.
Passersby found the unconscious Russell in the alley and called 911. He was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a life-threatening traumatic brain injury known as a subdural hematoma.
The attack, captured on security video, was a particularly brutal one, said Justice G.P. Weatherill in the sentencing document posted this week.
"To say that the assault on Mr. Russell was vicious would be a gross understatement. From my observations of the video, it was an unprovoked, violent, merciless, and cowardly attack by three men with a fourth standing by,” he said.
The judge noted mitigating factors in the sentencing, including remorse expressed by Comerford and Gaubert, their full cooperation in the investigation and the fact that neither had criminal records at the time of the attack.
Pedersen pleaded guilty in June 2021 and was given a two-year jail sentence.
The defence described the attack as out of character for the two men and asked for a conditional sentence of between 15 and 24 months followed by probation.
But jail time was appropriate, said the judge, given that both men appeared fully aware of what they were doing.
“I appreciate that you were both intoxicated that night, which probably reduced your inhibitions and may have fuelled your behaviour, but that is no excuse for what happened,” he said. “The security video does not suggest that you were inebriated to the point of being unable to function. Indeed, it suggests quite the opposite.”