Wanted: Six good women and men to expand Penticton’s bylaw services team.
Within minutes of city council giving final approval to the 2022 budget on Tuesday, the municipality issued a press release to outline its plans to beef up bylaw services.
Included in the budget is $700,000 in new spending that will be used to hire one bylaw intake administrator, one bylaw enforcement officer and four community safety officers, which will roughly double the department’s staffing levels. It will also allow the department to operate seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“The bylaw services department provides residents with a variety of services related to regulatory issues, with the purpose of enhancing community safety and livability and to be a complement to police services,” explained manager Tina Mercier in the release.
“Our team is committed to the delivery of professional bylaw education and enforcement in a timely and effective manner, and in accordance with council direction. We look forward to hearing from people who are interested in these positions and hearing how they can contribute towards our city’s safety and security objectives.”
Applications are being accepted through Jan. 9.
The $700,000 budget boost will lift the bylaw department’s projected expenses for 2022 to $1.7 million, up from $988,000 in 2019.
Council also approved in the 2022 budget the hiring of three more RCMP officers and two more civilian staffers to work at the detachment, as part of a broader effort to improve public safety in Penticton.