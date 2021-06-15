It’s still unclear if key Crown witnesses will be there, but trial dates have now been rescheduled for a high-profile home invasion case in Penticton.
Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with eight offences arising from the October 2019 incident at 356 Main St., including two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and break and enter.
His trial was scheduled to start May 3 in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton, but it was adjourned at the request of the Crown after three civilian witnesses – including one of the alleged victims – failed to show up. Warrants were subsequently issued for the three witnesses.
Crown counsel Ann Lerchs, who previously alluded to the possibility of her case collapsing without the witnesses, didn’t provide an update on their whereabouts during a brief court appearance Tuesday, but did confirm the five-day trial starting Sept. 13.
Kruger-Allen, 23, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault handed down in March in connection with an unrelated and unprovoked incident on a Penticton beach in May 2019.
He was on bail for that attack at the time of the alleged home invasion.