Next time you see a pickup truck belonging to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, have a look at the back end and you might see a made-in-B.C. trailer hitch that’s being touted as a major advancement in traffic safety.
Quesnel man George Jennex already has patents in Canada, the U.S. and Australia for his Shur-Lok Safety Hitches. He paid a visit earlier this month to Penticton, where he dropped off an order of 14 hitches for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
The devices are designed to ensure the hitch doesn’t jump off the ball when going over rough terrain or around sharp corners. The connection is secured by a metal “tower” welded over the ball to which a piece of metal is pinned and locked to ensure the ball can’t pop off.
“This is unique. It’s so simple to use, it’s so effective there’s no chance of failure with it,” said Jennex, a retired machinist, in a telephone interview.
And, while trailers are required by law to be attached to tow vehicles with safety chains, Jennex noted an unhitched trailer being pulled by chains still poses a major safety hazard to everyone on the road.
“It affects every driver when something breaks loose on the highway,” he said. “Why shouldn’t the trailer be safe or safer?”
Insp. Tobe Sprado, who heads the BC Conservation Officer Service in the Okanagan, heard about Shur-Lok hitches from colleagues in the Cariboo region who ordered 20 of the devices earlier this year.
Sprado said his officers haul all kinds of things – boats, snowmobiles, live animals – over unforgiving terrain that wreaks havoc on hitches.
“I was aware of two (trailer separations) that happened in my region last year,” said Sprado.
“It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it can be quite traumatic. We’ve just been fortunate nobody’s been hurt.”
Transport Canada told The Herald it doesn’t track incidents of trailer separations, but data from the U.S. shows concern is probably warranted.
Between 1975 and 2019, at least 763 people died in crashes involving passenger vehicles towing trailers that developed hitch problems, according to data provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Jennex had those numbers in mind when he began designing the hitches four years ago after several near-misses involving trailers over the course of his life.
“I told my wife, ‘I’m a machinist, retired, I’ve got to be able to build something.’ I went to Canadian Tire, I went to Princess Auto, I looked for something and there was nothing out there that satisfied my mind it would be adequate,” recalled Jennex.
“So, I said, ‘I’m going to build something for myself that I’m happy with and that’s safe.’”
Jennex has sold approximately 100 hitches so far. They’re available for order through his website, www.jennex.southhillgraphics.com.
The hitches come in two ball sizes and start at $259.