Owners of 248 properties at Apex Mountain Resort were allowed to return home Tuesday afternoon after an evacuation order was rescinded for the community by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The order, issued Aug. 1 in response to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, was downgraded to an alert due to the blaze’s diminished threat.
“Structural protection crews have conducted FireSmart activities for all residential properties at Apex Mountain village. This includes moving wood piles and covering structures to reduce the potential of structure fires. Residents and property owners should inspect their properties upon returning,” the RDOS said in a press release.
The fire, which sparked July 29 about 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton, was pegged at just shy of 7,000 hectares as of Tuesday afternoon, unchanged from the weekend.
Also as of Tuesday afternoon, 25 properties in the vicinity of the fire remained under evacuation order, while 647 more were under an evacuation alert.