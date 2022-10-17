Kelowna mayor-elect Tom Dyas’ election night support was widespread as well as comprehensive, poll-by-poll vote totals indicate.
Dyas won the most votes at all 13 polling stations that were open on Saturday, in margins that ranged from the overwhelming to the smallest possible.
His most sweeping victory was at the Rutland Elementary School polling station, where he won 1,392 votes, triple the 453 won by incumbent Colin Basran.
Dyas also clobbered Basran at another Rutland polling station, inside the Hollywood Road Education Centre, with 1,277 votes to Basran’s 494. At the East Kelowna Community Hall, Dyas won 995 votes to Basran’s 357.
The biggest chunk of votes, about 10,000, were cast at advance polls inside the Parkinson rec centre before general voting day on Saturday. Dyas won about 60 percent of the votes cast there, according to his team, citing numbers relayed to them by the city’s election staff.
The closest contest on Saturday was at a polling station set up at the Black Box Theatre, at the back of the Kelowna Community Theatre, in downtown Kelowna. Dyas edged Basran by just one vote, 393 to 392.
Overall, Dyas won 62.1% of all votes cast in the election, to just 31.3% for Basran. Dyas’ vote total was 21,110, while Basran’s was 10,821. A total of 34,512 people voted, with voter turnout estimated to be 32 per cent.
The Rutland numbers were a startling rebuke of Basran by residents of the neighbourhood where he grew up. In the 2018 election, Basran handily won all the Rutland polls.
Some Rutlanders have long felt their community of about 30,000 people was ignored or slighted by the rest of Kelowna.
But an issue that particularly galvanized Rutlanders during council’s most recent term, and which might explain at least in part its repudiation of Basran, was a controversial 2019 decision to establish a supportive housing complex at the corner of Rutland Road and McCurdy Road where formerly homeless people would be allowed to continue using drugs and alcohol.
Residents feared it would contribute to problems of crime, vandalism, and social disorder.
But at the first meeting where city council considered the proposal from Interior Health and B.C. Housing, just a week after the idea was unveiled by provincial officials, Basran dismissively told critics: “The time to complain is over.”
Instead, 14,000 people signed petitions against the project — real, paper petitions, not easy-to-collect online ones. In the face of such opposition, BC Housing quickly changed the model of the complex, making it a ‘dry’ facility where residents could not use drugs or alcohol.
Rutland also has a large Indo-Canadian population, many of whom seem to have turned against Basran although he is also of Indian descent. Dyas was the only mayoral candidate invited to speak to an Oct. 6 gathering of about 150 Indo-Canadians at the Bunkhouse Bar, Infotel.ca reported.
On election night, Basran suggested he thought it was always going to be difficult to win his third election as mayor. “They say that the third term is always the toughest,” he said.
For his part, Dyas flew out of Kelowna on Monday morning to attend a special family celebration in Oshawa, Ont. His dad Harry turned 102 years old.
Dyas is well known in Penticton as one of the proponents of Trio Marina, which planned on building a commercial waterpark at Skaha Lake Park. The plan was eventually taken off the table.
Changes will be coming to the rest of Kelowna council as well.
Former councillor and MP Ron Cannan topped the council polls in his return to politics.
Former TV news anchor Rick Webber and UBC Okanagan engineering professor Gord Lovegrove won seats on council for the first time.
Loyal Wooldridge, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack, Charlie Hodge and Maxine DeHart were re-elected, but incumbent Gail Given lost her seat, finishing 10th. Ryan Donn and Brad Sieben did not seek re-election.
In Peachland, Cindy Fortin, who was re-elected in the 2018 election on a coin toss after she finished tied with her top opponent, was soundly defeated in her bid for a third term as mayor.
Patrick Van Minsel, a one-term councillor and former Chamber of Commerce boss, won with 1,104 votes. Keith Fielding, a former Peachland mayor, was second at 983 and Fortin had 293 votes.
Elected to council were Randey Brophey, Rick Ingram, Terry Condon, David Collins, Keith Thom and Alena Glasman.
In West Kelowna, incumbent Gord Milson was re-elected as mayor by defeating Andrew Kwaczynski with 80 per cent of the vote. Incumbents elected were Stephen Johnston, Rick de Jong, Jason Friesen and Carol Zanon while newcomers Tasha Da Silva and Garrett Millsap were also elected.