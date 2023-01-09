The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:17 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response – cardiac arrest.

8:53 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Rescue – stalled elevator.

9:12 a.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Medical first response – chest pain.

9:28 a.m. Kirkpatrick Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

9:55 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response – short of breath.

10:21 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response – unconscious/fainting.

10:45 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

11:15 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Minor fire.

11:34 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response – short of breath.

12:28 p.m. Mallory Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response – fall.

1:52 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Rescue – stalled elevator.

4:45 p.m. Chute Lake Road, Naramata. Minor fire.

7:51 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response – overdose.

8:20 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response – overdose.

8:36 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response – chest pain.

9:08 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response – unconscious/fainting.

9:09 p.m. Dauphin Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response – short of breath.

10:18 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Public service.

10:32 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.

Monday

3:33 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response – chest pain.

6:43 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response – chest pain.

6:44 a.m. Westhills Crescent, PIB. Car fire.