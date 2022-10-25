A fresh set of eight directors has been elected to the board of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society.
The new board, which was elected by members Oct. 21, is chaired by president Tina Begg. The other members are vice-president Jill Blake Coltrin, second vice-president Don Wilson, treasurer Joan Willis, secretary Mignonne Wood, and directors at large David Tulk, Lewis George, Brigid Kemp and Joan Bonnier.
“We are excited to welcome a talented and diverse new board of directors, who will provide the needed vision, energy, and expertise to steer our organization forward as we strive to face the challenge of dramatically enhancing our presence in the community,” said Begg in a press release.
“The appointment of the new board is the next step in our extraordinary growth trajectory aimed at providing a diverse palette of offerings that will continue to satisfy our current members while also attracting younger seniors. We want to create a means to get them involved and help celebrate the wonders and joy that is a reality of our seniors. We consider this a most important feature of our role in serving our community.”
The society was founded in 1994 by seniors for seniors, to address the social needs of older residents who wanted a place where they could gather and enjoy social interactions with other seniors.
The centre itself, located at 2965 South Main St., offers daily programming for seniors, but also hosts a range of community events, from election polls to blood drives, record sales to political forums.
For more information, visit pentictonseniors.ca.