Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect accused of stealing $30,000 worth of equipment from a Penticton helicopter hangar.
Mountie say the break and enter occurred at the airport on Aug. 26.
“The hanger door was pried open and CCTV cameras captured the suspect looking around, going through storage, and climbing into a helicopter that was housed in the facility. The suspect took a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter,” said RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“As a result of the break in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted. The total losses are near $30,000.”
The suspect is described as male, early to mid-40s, with a large build, goatee and some facial stubble, curly frizzy hair. He was wearing black shorts, blue baseball cap and no shirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identify is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.