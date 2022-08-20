OLIVER — People needing emergency health care tonight in Oliver will have to travel to Penticton to find it.
Interior Health announced Friday morning the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. on Sunday due to limited physician availability.
People who need help are advised to call 911 if it’s an emergency or visit Penticton Regional Hospital, or dial 811 to reach Health Link BC for advice.
This is the second closure this week as Oliver’s emergency department — normally operating 24/7 — was closed overnight Thursday.
Emergency departments in hospitals around B.C. have been closing periodically over the summer months due to staff shortages, amplifying calls for improvements to the province’s health-care system.