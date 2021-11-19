Penticton City Council approved the following dates for the 2022 regular meetings of council: Jan. 18; Feb. 1, 15; March 1, 15; April 5; May 3, 17; June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 16; Sept. 20; Oct. 4; Nov. 1, 15; and Dec. 6, 20.
