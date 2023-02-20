In an effort to leave no veteran behind, the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has launched a new Buddy Check Coffee program.
The free program is run by veterans and encourages comradeship in a relaxed environment that’s conducive to sharing experiences and stories.
The branch is now reaching out to veterans in the community to tell them about Buddy Check Coffee.
“Some veterans do not come to the Legion as they may not know anybody,” said branch president Peter McKenna in a press release.
“We are hoping coffee with other vets will be an opportunity to make new friends and learn about the support services the Legion may help them tap into.”