With temperatures expected to spike this weekend, FortisBC is renewing its call for customers in the fire-stricken Osoyoos area to conserve power.
Two of the utility company’s transmission lines in the area were switched off after being damaged by the Nk’Mip Creek fire earlier this month. The grid has been reconstructed to ensure customers still have power, but FortisBC is hoping people will help reduce strain on the system during peak hours of 4-8 p.m. to ensure everyone’s lights stay on.
FortisBC first issued the call July 20 and was pleased with the results.
“What I heard from our operations team is it was very successful,” said company spokesman Jas Baweja. “We saw less load on our system and we want to thank everyone for helping.”
To cut power use during peak times, FortisBC suggests reducing use of air conditioners, washing dishes by hand or late at night, and doing laundry at other times of the day.
Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 37 C in Osoyoos and Penticton today, 36 C on Saturday, followed by a cool-off and cloudy skies on Sunday.