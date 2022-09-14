Don’t underestimate the influence of the federal New Democratic Party, says MP Richard Cannings.
Cannings, who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has joined with party mates for a victory lap after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced new financial relief for some low-income Canadians.
The package includes up $650 per child for low-income families without dental benefits as a prelude to a national dental program, up to $500 for low-income renters and doubling of the GST credit for six months
“Left to their own devices, the Liberals were never going to act. They voted with the Conservatives twice to turn back the NDP’s motion to provide dental coverage to all Canadians who didn’t have it. These funds are the first step – an interim payment to help families without dental coverage now while we continue the work to deliver that coverage to all kids and seniors who need it by the end of next year,” said Cannings in a press release.
“Families are playing by the rules but can’t get ahead. Meanwhile, big companies are making billions in excess profits. No one should have to make the heart-breaking choice of paying for dental care, food bills or rent. We’ve used our power to get families relief and we’ll keep fighting for more.”
The NDP’s power stems from a deal it made earlier this year with the Liberals to prop up the minority federal government in exchange for key commitments, such as a national dental care program.