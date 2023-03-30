Registration is now open for the second annual Tee it Up for Education Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation.
The tournament takes place Tuesday, June 13, at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.
The cost to enter a foursome is $1,500. Alumni from the Okanagan Hockey Academy, along with current and former NHL players and executives, are expected to take part.
The foundation says its past initiatives have already connected 60 local families to educational opportunities through hockey.
For more information or to register, visit www.okanaganhockeyfoundation.com or call 604-328-3222.