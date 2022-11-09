A veteran Crown prosecutor has been appointed to serve as a judge in provincial court in Penticton.
Lynett Jung, who graduated from Queen’s University law school in 1992 and was called to the B.C. bar in 1993, was one of three appointments announced Tuesday.
Jung, who will be sworn in Dec. 1, worked as a Crown counsellor from 1997-2017 on the Lower Mainland, then moved into a professional development role for the BC Prosecution Service.
Penticton already has two resident judges, Greg Koturbash and Shannon Keyes.