Now you can add the Okanagan basin to the list of B.C. water systems in the most perilous state of drought.
As of Aug. 17, the Okanagan basin is in a Level 5 drought, according to the B.C. government.
Level 5 is the highest on the five-point scale. It speaks to “exceptionally dry conditions” from which “adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain,” according to the B.C. Drought Information Portal.
“Many important fish-bearing streams in the Okanagan are flowing at historical lows and several are completely dry. The forecast is for continued hot and dry weather in August, so it is unlikely that conditions will improve without drastic conservation measures,” said the Okanagan Basin Water Board in its own Aug. 17 update.
“The B.C. government is working with water licensees to ensure they reduce use, and is taking enforcement action where needed to protect the most sensitive areas. Water purveyors with upstream storage should closely follow their release schedule requirements to avoid low flows downstream. Flows in some streams can change rapidly during hot, dry conditions.
“Water conservation is everyone’s responsibility. People and businesses in affected areas should reduce water use wherever possible and observe all watering restrictions set by their water utility. We need to work together to make sure there is enough water for fish, agriculture and fighting wildfires.”
B.C. has 34 distinct water basins, 19 of which are currently in Level 5 drought. Another nine are at Level 4, meaning adverse impacts are “likely.”