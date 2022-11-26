School districts across B.C. should stop putting police officers in schools “unless and until” they can demonstrate they serve a valuable purpose, the province’s human rights commissioner says.
Research in the U.S. indicates such in-school police programs contribute to a sense of criminalization and surveillance, especially disadvantaging marginalized students, Kasari Govender says.
“Out of respect for the rights of our students, I strongly recommend that all school districts end the use of School Liaison Officers until the impact of these programs can be established empirically,” Govender said in a Friday release.
“For school boards who choose not to take this step, it is incumbent on you to produce independent evidence of a need for (school liaison officers) that cannot be met through civilian alternatives, and to explain the actions you are taking to address the concerns raised by Indigenous, Black, and other marginalized communities,” Govender said.
Some school districts, such as Vancouver and New Westminster, have already ended programs that saw police officers attached to schools.
But the Central Okanagan School District conducted a survey this year among students, parents, and staff, and found overwhelming support for its school liaison officer program. Five Kelowna RCMP members rotate through local schools.
Ninety-two percent of all comments offered by survey respondents were positive, trustees heard in June.
“Responses from parents, students, and staff were overwhelmingly positive,” superintendent Kevin Kaardal told trustees in June.
Students who took part in the survey said the officers made them feel safer and helped them build trust and faith in the RCMP, according to a summary of the responses.