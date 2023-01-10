Don’t bank on getting your $100 power bill credit this month from the City of Penticton.
The municipality announced Tuesday it’s taking longer than expected to look after the paperwork for its 17,700 residential customers and 2,100 commercial clients.
“Every effort to process the credit for the January billing cycle, as originally communicated, is being made but some Penticton electrical utility customers may not see the credit on their bill until February or March,” explained the city in a press release.
City spokesman Shane Mills told The Herald the credits are being applied to the January billing cycle, which means they won’t show up on most bills until at least next month.
The credits – $100 for all residential accounts and larger, pro-rated amounts for businesses – were announced in November by the B.C. government in a bid to help people across the province grapple with inflation.
Penticton’s share of the windfall is worth close to $3 million, but sharing the wealth is complicated by the fact the city runs its own electrical utility.