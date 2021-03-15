The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
7:46 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:48 a.m. Craig Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
8:50 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:53 a.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:34 a.m. Jones Flat Road, Summerland. Smoke.
10:28 a.m. Galt Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
11:19 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:14 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:27 p.m. 12th Avenue, Keremeos. Wildfire.
5:24 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Monday
12 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
6:29 a.m. Angela Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.