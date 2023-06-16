Okanagan Falls author Alan Longworth and Okanagan Falls resident Bob Daly, have collaborated to produce an interactive resource for visitors to experience the history of their beautiful little community.
Daly, a long-time fan of Longworth’s book, “Okanagan Falls,” a collection of short stories on the unique history of Okanagan Falls, suggested to Longworth that a walking map could be created that would correspond to his book.
Together, they cross referenced Longworth’s stories of Okanagan Falls with a walking map that identifies and locates many of the attractions featured in the book including the Stockyards, Salmon Chief Statue, and Kenny McLean Statue and Exhibit. The resource provides visitors with an experience to read about, visit and enjoy the many historical attractions and unique history featured in Longworth’s book.
Longworth and Daly gifted 100 copies of the book and map to the Okanagan Falls Visitor Information Centre as well as the printing rights to produce future copies.
The book and map are available by donation at the Okanagan Falls Visitor Information Centre on Willow Street.