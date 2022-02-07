Video surveillance cameras captured two men setting fire to a car early Monday outside the old Victory Church homeless shelter in downtown Penticton – one of two such incidents to which emergency crews were called in just over an hour.
A video recording obtained by The Herald shows two men on bikes approach the car, a white Chrysler 300 sedan, around 2:30 a.m.
The first man appears to pour fuel over the car and the ground underneath it, then rides away. The second man lights some kind of torch and throws it at the rear of the car, then rides away with the car fully engulfed in flames.
The men appear on camera for just 26 seconds.
The car was parked off an alleyway behind the shelter than runs parallel to Nanaimo Avenue. The area where the car was parked is typically reserved for shelter employees’ vehicles.
The shelter is operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, which declined comment Monday due to an ongoing police investigation.
The RCMP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
A second car fire was reported at 3:37 a.m. on Churchill Avenue near Sydney Street, but the Ford Explorer involved was not seriously damaged.
“Unsure if (the two incidents) are related, both deemed suspicious,” said assistant Chief Rob Trupp of the Penticton Fire Department in an email Monday.
The B.C. government has said the old Victory Church shelter will close permanently at the end of March when a new, permanent facility opens at the Compass House site at 1706 Main St.