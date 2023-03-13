Several key members of the Penticton & Area Cycling Association are riding off into the sunset.
PACA staged its annual general meeting earlier this month and learned Travis Krochinsky is stepping down from his position as trail director after 10 years.
“Travis’s leadership and commitment will be hard to replace, having volunteered over 500 hours per year towards trail development and maintenance,” said PACA in a press release.
“He was instrumental in bringing the Three Blind Mice trail system up to modern standards, through funding, planning and implementation.”
Fellow trail director Dan Colbeck is also stepping down, as is vice-president Max Picton.
The vice-president position has already been filled by PACA member Skyler Punett, and former president Laura Harp has returned to the board to help in some capacity, while a candidate has been identified for the trail director’s job.
PACA boasts approximately 700 members and maintains almost 300 kilometers of trails in partnership with various levels of government.