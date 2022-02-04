The outgoing operator of Skaha Marina says the City of Penticton’s decision to bring in a new group to run the facility feels like a slap in the face.
“It’s a family business and we revitalized the marina, we gave it our heart and soul and I guess that wasn’t good enough,” said Randy Gallagher in an interview Thursday.
He now plans to formally appeal the city’s decision.
“All I know is that we came into a very broken marina, we got the business up and running, we took a city asset and turned it around and through hard work it’s got a great reputation and the city sold it to the highest bidder,” said Gallagher.
“Right now, our family just feels like we’ve had the rug pulled out from under us.”
The city announced Wednesday it chose the bid led by the Penticton Yacht Club from among three, including Gallagher’s, that were submitted in response to a request for proposals issued last fall.
Gallagher has operated the marina for the past three seasons as a sort of caretaker while the city figured out what to do with the facility in the wake of the Trio Marine Group fiasco.
A signature aspect of the winning bid is a commitment for a private investment of $2.5 million into renovating the existing marina building to accommodate a licensed restaurant, café and more.
According to Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, that money is coming from David Prystay, one of the owners of the Penticton Lakeside Resort, through a holding company that operates the hotel’s Barking Parrot Pub and Hooded Merganser restaurant.
Gallagher acknowledged his bid didn’t include that kind of upfront capital investment, but said he offered to pay $120,000 per year for the marina lease. The winning bid is based on a $45,000-a-year lease, plus capital investments totalling about $3 million over the first five years.
“This is a case of a small businessman being taken out because a bigger player came along with more money,” said Gallagher.
“We answered in the proposal to (the city’s) liking on every single thing the city wanted and we still didn’t get it. The only difference is through the Penticton Lake Resort and David Prystay joining forces with the yacht club they now have the millions of dollars up front.
“I don’t think the city people understand the intricacies of running a marina, they just looked at the dollar signs.”
Gallagher also accused the city of “changing the playing field” during the bid process, noting the winning submission did not meet the city’s original requirement to include vertical storage. Instead, boat storage and valet services are to be relocated off-site to make room for green space and landscaping improvements around the marina building.
According to Haddad, because the information contained in the three bids is “proprietary,” the actual proposals will not be released.
“The city said it was going to be an open and transparent process and it has not been,” said Gallagher, noting both the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and city council approved the winning bid in closed meetings.
Along those same lines, Gallagher is concerned that Marc Tougas, commodore of the Penticton Yacht Club, is a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee
When asked by the Herald about Tougas’s involvement, Haddad said: “Marc Tougas declared a conflict of interest during the review process for the Skaha Lake Marina and he was not involved at all in the review of submissions.”
Finally, Gallagher is unhappy with the March 31 deadline for him to wind down his operations after three seasons.
“I had to order boats last year for this summer, so I have a million dollars’ worth of boats sitting in the parking lot or on their way,” he said. “I have about 20 staff members and they’re all laid off. I can’t hire them if I don’t have a marina, so they’ll all be out there looking for jobs.
“We had everything lined up and ready to go and big plans for the future and now it’s not going to happen.”
Despite all that, Gallagher still feels the yacht club will do a good job with the marina, but warned the public to keep an eye on things.
“Parks are supposed to be there for everybody, not just members,” said Gallagher, who welcomed the public to use amenities, like outdoor seating, at the marina.
“Skaha Marina belongs to the people of Penticton, not a private club.”
Other people involved with the wining bid include Josie Tyabji, who will ensure the marina’s operation meets city objectives; Graham Perrie, the yacht club’s general manager; and Mark Melissen and Jordan McCallum of Penticton Boat Club and Rentals.