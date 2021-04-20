The COVID-19 outbreak is over at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
In total, four staff and 10 patients were connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on March 30, Interior Health said in a news release.
Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health office, praised the work of hospital leaders and staff, as well as IH communicable disease specialists, to contain the outbreak.
The surgical unit has re-opened to admissions.
COVID-19 outbreaks are still in effect in unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital and the short-stay units at Cottonwoods Care Centre.