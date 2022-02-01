Calls to the Penticton RCMP detachment related to mental health issues have risen 52% over the past two years and now arrive a pace twice that seen in Kelowna and Vernon, according to the city’s top Mountie.
Supt. Brian Hunter told city council Tuesday there were 1,473 such calls in 2019, 1,752 in 2020 and 2,240 in 2021.
“That’s over six a day,” said Hunter. “It’s occupying a significant amount of our members’ time dealing with what I would call a medical crisis in our community – addictions and mental health.”
The problem has become so grave, he continued, that one day last week, “By 8 o’clock in the morning, every single uniformed officer in this city was tied up with a call related to mental health.”
That’s translated into a per-capita rate double those in Kelowna and Vernon, according to Hunter, who declined to speculate about the reasons for Penticton’s troubles, but said it’s clear “we have more clients who are in need than other communities.”
Hunter said Interior Health has no plans to provide a psychiatric nurse to ride along with local officers as it has done in Kamloops and Kelowna, but he took care not to pin blame on IH, which he said supports his detachment in other ways.
Coun. Judy Sentes suggested using various local government groups to get the issue on the B.C. government’s radar.
“The data that’s there is horrifying and maybe we need to take action politically, rally the troops, so to speak,” said Sentes.
Hunter also pointed out that most mental health calls don’t form part of his officers’ criminal caseloads, which are among the highest in the province.
Help is on the way, though, in the form of seven additional officers approved by council over the past year.
One new Mountie arrived last week, two more are expected later this month after completing their training, and one more is slated to transfer here within the next two months, according to Hunter, who said the force has also started working on supplying the other three officers that were approved as part of 2022 budget deliberations.
“Its really going to allow us more proactive time in the community, more visibility, and more time to focus on prolific offenders,” said Hunter.
Data he provided to council showed reports of crime to the Penticton detachment rose 2% to 7,274 in 2021.
The biggest increases were in mischief cases, which rose 39% to 1,869, and uttering threats, which climbed 30% to 292. Violent crime was up 7% to 982 cases, while property crime as a whole was up 3% to 4,419.
Conversely, the biggest decreases were seen in thefts from vehicles, which dropped 31% to 572 cases, and residential break-ins, which slid 20% to 73.