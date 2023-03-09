All charges have been dropped against a man accused last summer of attempting to kill an Okanagan Falls woman with a notoriously unreliable memory.
Richard Anthony Graham, 40, was initially hit with six charges arising from the shooting incident Aug. 6, 2022, at home near the corner of Maple Street and 10th Avenue. The alleged victim was identified in court documents as Jodie Walker.
Police at the time said Walker was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds, while Graham was located and arrested by the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team.
Graham was denied bail and remained in custody until Feb. 27, when he was due for a preliminary inquiry in provincial court in Penticton to determine if there was enough evidence to send the matter to trial by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.
But instead of calling witnesses, the Crown stayed the charges – by then reduced to one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order – against Graham.
A spokesman for the B.C. Prosecution Service declined to explain specifically why the charges were dropped.
“The charges were stayed when the Crown counsel with conduct of the file concluded the charge assessment standard was no longer met. This occurred at the commencement of the preliminary inquiry,” explained Daniel McLaughlin in an email this week.
McLaughlin said the Crown must satisfy a two-part test in each case it prosecutes: there must be a substantial likelihood or conviction and the public interest must require a prosecution.
“This test applies throughout the prosecution. If, at any time, the Crown concludes the standard is no longer met the prosecution will be terminated or stayed. That is what occurred in this case,” said McLaughlin.
Graham was represented at the preliminary inquiry by lawyer Jordan Watt, who didn’t return a call for comment.
But in earlier proceedings, Graham was represented by lawyer Jim Pennington, who during a scheduling appearance in September 2022 suggested the case was “really going to rise and fall on the civilian witnesses.”
The star witness was expected to be Walker, the alleged shooting victim.
In 2018, she was due to serve as the Crown’s star witness at the unrelated trial of Afshin Ighani, who was accused of kidnapping Walker and her then-boyfriend in 2017.
Once she got on the witness stand, however, Walker claimed to have no memory of the incident and even claimed not to recognize herself on a video recording of a statement she gave to police. Ighani was later acquitted of all charges.