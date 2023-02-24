1,000 Flights Out

Singer Ihor Bohdan (centre) poses with members of the Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society junior dances prior to showtime Thursday in Oliver. The group performs again on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Cleland Theatre. Tickets for that show are $25 and available at: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca

 Mark Brett/Local Joiurnalism Initaitive

Friday, Feb. 24

• BCHL junior A hockey, Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey, Summerland Steam at Princeton Posse, Princeton and District Arena, 7 p.m.; North Okanagan Knights at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl

• Karaoke with guest host Anita LeBlanc and Pookey , Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, finger food available, also: fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Grandmothers for Africa fundraising lunch, The Barley Mill, 11:30 a.m., by donation of $10 or more (plus lunch), to reserve call Lynn at 250-328-9035

• Monster Theatre for Kids presents Crisis on Planet Z, Venables Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $5, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca

• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca

• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye

• Herb Dixon comedy night, Penticton Elks Lodge

• Bingo, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Road, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., snacks available after 11:30 a.m.

• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bridge, 1-4 p.m.

• French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Ted Talks, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre

• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office

• Jammin’ Jazz Night with Larry Crawford and Friends, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 7 p.m., with Allan Crossley, Rod Rose, Stefan Bienz, Sarah Senecal and Debi Johnson, $15, café-style seating, cash bar available

• Soup is Good Food Fundraiser, Discovery House, 157 Orchard Ave., delivery or pick-up, to order call 250-274-8585 or visit: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food

• Comedy Night at the Dream Café, featuring Chris Gordon with Darcy Boon Collins, 8 p.m., $15, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Cocaine Bear (18A, 91 minutes); Jesus Revolution (PG, 115 minutes); Katak: The Brave Beluga (G, 80 minutes); Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania (PG, 125 minutes); Magic Mike’s Last Dance (PG, 112 minutes); A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water (PG, 192 minutes), visit: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Women Talking, Friday through Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, nominated for Best Picture at 2023 Academy Awards, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca

Saturday, Feb. 25

• Tryzub Junior Dance Troupe from Calgary, Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $25, presented by the Ukraine Nightingale Project, tickets are $25 and available at: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca

• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey, Princeton Posse at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.

• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office

• The House is a Rockin’ jam, Orchard House, 157 Orchard Ave., 1-5 p.m., $10 per person, featuring the Yard Katz, bring your guitar, your sticks, your band

• One World South Okanagan Similkameen presents 10th annual multicultural festival, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free, more than 35 countries represented, discover, watch, support, taste

• The Simpsons trivia, Barley Mill Brew Pub, seasons 1-11, 7:30 p.m., $17.05, available from Eventbrite.ca

• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca

• Barney Bentall, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., Juno-winning Americana and folk musician, touring in support of his album Cosmic Dreamer, $40, first of two nights, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Wendy performs at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., lodge dinner, 5:30 p.m.

• Gord McLaren, Match Eastery and Public House, 8-11 p.m., original folk/rock music and covers, ages 19 and over

• Rock N Roll Fundraiser for the Penticton and District Community Arts Council to help repair vandalism to The Leir House, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 333 Martin Street, 7 p.m. featuring The Flannel Contract and Dragstrip Devils, $10 at the door or in advance from The Grooveyard, 19 and over

• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m., snacks available

• Chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre

• Meat draw, Naramata Pub and Grill, 985 Robinson Ave, 2-6 p.m.

• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m.

• Mat Yoga, 9 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre

• Snowshoe Tour with three-course fireside dinner, presented by Hoodoo Adventures, 4-8 p.m. $195, Email: bookings@hoodooadventures.ca

Sunday, Feb. 26

• Exhibition hockey, Penticton Silver Bullets vs Penticton Upper Dek Vees, OHA rink at South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., free to spectators

• Barney Bentall, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., Juno-winning Americana and folk musician, touring in support of his album Cosmic Dreamer, $40, visit: thedreamcafe.ca to purchase tickets

• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win

• Screwball Comedy by Norm Foster, The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., with Vince Galea, Shannon French, Jason Lane and Kim Palmer, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca

• Bianca Berkland (jazz/blues), The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge

• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey, Summerland Steam at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.; North Okanagan Knights at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 8:05 p.m., end of the regular season

• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Ashnola Building lecture theatre, by donation with proceeds to students in need, tonight: Psychology and social impacts of living through the pandemic with Sarah Lefebure

• Jeshua Marshall Trio, an American punk trio from Oregon, The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.

• Pub dart league, various service clubs and bars in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.

• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bingo 1-4 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., strummers, 6:45-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, 4 p.m., special meeting to approve strategic plan, to view meeting live: penticton.ca

• B.C. Mixed Curling championships, Penticton Curling Club, all day, first of five days

• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: History of Fairview with Larry Shannon

• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.

• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.-noon, snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., SODAA dog training, 6-8 p.m., Texas Hold’em, 7-9 p.m.

• Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre

• Field Guide, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012

Wednesday, March 1

• Art and Activism Talk with speaker Antonella DeMichelis, Penticton Art Gallery, 7-8:30 p.m., $20

• Penticton and District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Up in the AiR featuring Cathartic Wanderer, George Traicheff, Victoria Jaenig, Danielle Hebert, Endrene Shepherd, Lindsay Peltz and Cathie Peeren, also: Graphica, by Endrene Shepherd

• Rosier, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., a five-piece band, $25, , for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012

• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye

• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.

• B.C. Mixed Curling championships, Penticton Curling Club, all day, second of five days