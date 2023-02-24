Friday, Feb. 24
• BCHL junior A hockey, Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey, Summerland Steam at Princeton Posse, Princeton and District Arena, 7 p.m.; North Okanagan Knights at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Karaoke with guest host Anita LeBlanc and Pookey , Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, finger food available, also: fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Grandmothers for Africa fundraising lunch, The Barley Mill, 11:30 a.m., by donation of $10 or more (plus lunch), to reserve call Lynn at 250-328-9035
• Monster Theatre for Kids presents Crisis on Planet Z, Venables Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $5, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Herb Dixon comedy night, Penticton Elks Lodge
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Road, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., snacks available after 11:30 a.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bridge, 1-4 p.m.
• French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Ted Talks, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office
• Jammin’ Jazz Night with Larry Crawford and Friends, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 7 p.m., with Allan Crossley, Rod Rose, Stefan Bienz, Sarah Senecal and Debi Johnson, $15, café-style seating, cash bar available
• Soup is Good Food Fundraiser, Discovery House, 157 Orchard Ave., delivery or pick-up, to order call 250-274-8585 or visit: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food
• Comedy Night at the Dream Café, featuring Chris Gordon with Darcy Boon Collins, 8 p.m., $15, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Cocaine Bear (18A, 91 minutes); Jesus Revolution (PG, 115 minutes); Katak: The Brave Beluga (G, 80 minutes); Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania (PG, 125 minutes); Magic Mike’s Last Dance (PG, 112 minutes); A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water (PG, 192 minutes), visit: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Women Talking, Friday through Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, nominated for Best Picture at 2023 Academy Awards, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Feb. 25
• Tryzub Junior Dance Troupe from Calgary, Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $25, presented by the Ukraine Nightingale Project, tickets are $25 and available at: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey, Princeton Posse at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office
• The House is a Rockin’ jam, Orchard House, 157 Orchard Ave., 1-5 p.m., $10 per person, featuring the Yard Katz, bring your guitar, your sticks, your band
• One World South Okanagan Similkameen presents 10th annual multicultural festival, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free, more than 35 countries represented, discover, watch, support, taste
• The Simpsons trivia, Barley Mill Brew Pub, seasons 1-11, 7:30 p.m., $17.05, available from Eventbrite.ca
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Barney Bentall, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., Juno-winning Americana and folk musician, touring in support of his album Cosmic Dreamer, $40, first of two nights, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Wendy performs at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., lodge dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Gord McLaren, Match Eastery and Public House, 8-11 p.m., original folk/rock music and covers, ages 19 and over
• Rock N Roll Fundraiser for the Penticton and District Community Arts Council to help repair vandalism to The Leir House, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 333 Martin Street, 7 p.m. featuring The Flannel Contract and Dragstrip Devils, $10 at the door or in advance from The Grooveyard, 19 and over
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m., snacks available
• Chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub and Grill, 985 Robinson Ave, 2-6 p.m.
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m.
• Mat Yoga, 9 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Snowshoe Tour with three-course fireside dinner, presented by Hoodoo Adventures, 4-8 p.m. $195, Email: bookings@hoodooadventures.ca
Sunday, Feb. 26
• Exhibition hockey, Penticton Silver Bullets vs Penticton Upper Dek Vees, OHA rink at South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., free to spectators
• Barney Bentall, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., Juno-winning Americana and folk musician, touring in support of his album Cosmic Dreamer, $40, visit: thedreamcafe.ca to purchase tickets
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win
• Screwball Comedy by Norm Foster, The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., with Vince Galea, Shannon French, Jason Lane and Kim Palmer, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Bianca Berkland (jazz/blues), The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey, Summerland Steam at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.; North Okanagan Knights at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 8:05 p.m., end of the regular season
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Ashnola Building lecture theatre, by donation with proceeds to students in need, tonight: Psychology and social impacts of living through the pandemic with Sarah Lefebure
• Jeshua Marshall Trio, an American punk trio from Oregon, The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Pub dart league, various service clubs and bars in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bingo 1-4 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., strummers, 6:45-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, 4 p.m., special meeting to approve strategic plan, to view meeting live: penticton.ca
• B.C. Mixed Curling championships, Penticton Curling Club, all day, first of five days
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: History of Fairview with Larry Shannon
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.-noon, snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., SODAA dog training, 6-8 p.m., Texas Hold’em, 7-9 p.m.
• Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Field Guide, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
Wednesday, March 1
• Art and Activism Talk with speaker Antonella DeMichelis, Penticton Art Gallery, 7-8:30 p.m., $20
• Penticton and District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Up in the AiR featuring Cathartic Wanderer, George Traicheff, Victoria Jaenig, Danielle Hebert, Endrene Shepherd, Lindsay Peltz and Cathie Peeren, also: Graphica, by Endrene Shepherd
• Rosier, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., a five-piece band, $25, , for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• B.C. Mixed Curling championships, Penticton Curling Club, all day, second of five days