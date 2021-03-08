One of Penticton’s flagship sports-tourism events is planning to return later this year.
Organizers of the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan announced Monday the 10th annual edition of the cycling event, which drew thousands of people to past rides, will hit the road Sunday, Sept. 19.
The event typically takes place in July, but was cancelled outright in 2020. Some of the 1,600 entries are being rolled over to the 2021 edition, meaning new registrants will be capped at 400.
“Running the event in September provides us with the best opportunity to delivery our customary top-notch Granfondo experience in 2021,” event co-founder Axel Merckx said in a press release.
“We are developing a flexible approach that will allow us to respond to any changes in public health orders and provide the best fondo experience possible.”
General registration opens this Thursday, March 11, at 9 a.m. PST.
“Despite the date change, we expect a good deal of demand as new road bike purchases have been at an all-time high due to the pandemic, and many of our new and long-time participants have been eager to jump on the saddle again,” added Merckx.
The event’s namesake is a former Belgian national cycling champion who now resides in the Okanagan.
Merckx led most of the past rides, which attracted a range of participants, from recreational types to professional cyclists and professional hockey players, like former Vancouver Canucks great Trevor Linden.
Three distances are offered, ranging from 55 to 160 kilometres, the longest of which takes riders to Summerland, Oliver and back to Penticton.