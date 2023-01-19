Get set to paint the SOEC pink on Feb. 10.
When the Penticton Vees host the Coquitlam Express that night, they’ll do so in pink sweaters as part of the club’s eight annual Pink the Rink game in support of anti-bullying initiatives.
Local elementary schools have been invited to the game, and COBS Bread Bakery is giving away a $500 prize in a school spirit cheering contest during the first intermission. There is special group rate pricing for elementary students’ families and friends, as part of a school ticket fundraising initiative.
“Our Pink the Rink night helps spread awareness for the anti-bullying movement in our community,” said Amanda Lysohirka, the Vees’ director of ticketing, in a press release.
“This game is a great opportunity to come together to promote healthy self-esteem in our schools, playgrounds, homes and online.”
The game will also mark the return of Patrick Sexton, a former Vees’ player and assistant coach whose now head coach of the Express.