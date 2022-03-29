Tuesday, March 29
• Spring Break for elementary, middle and secondary school students continues, classes will resume on Monday, April 4.
• Ignite the Arts festival, Tuesday’s events include: Migration Parade: Helical Song: A Collaboration with Charlie Price at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4:30 p.m., free; Revive the Vibe PAMDA Showcase at Cleland Theatre, 7-8:30 p.m., featuring Dave and Kirby Barber, Mia Harris, Sam McNally, Yanti, Adora Wong, Patricia Tao, Don Wade and more, $25, to view details on all festival events: pentictonartgallery.com
• Penticton Museum and Archives Brown Bag Lunch series featuring “Myths of the Crusades,” presented by Dennis Oomen, noon-1 p.m. at Penticton Public Library auditorium, suggested donation of $2
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, new LINE dance, Lev.1, 9 a.m.; lunch special, $8, 11:30 a.m.; improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, until 2 p.m. Friday/Saturday
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “X”(PG, 105 minutes); “The Wolf and the Lion,” (PG, 99 minutes) For tickets:landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, March 30
• Ignite the Arts festival, Wednesday’s events: Migration Parade: Helical Song: A Collaboration with Charlie Price at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4:30 p.m., free; The Melipona’s at Cannery Brewing Co., 6:30-8:30 p.m., $10 cover ($8 for Ignite the Arts pass holders); A Night of Indigenous Storytelling at The Dream Cafe, 7-10 p.m., free
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m. (mat required), cribbage, 1 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, newLINE dance 2, 10:15 a.m.; belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Ella and the Little Sorcereer,” (Wednesday and Thursday only); “Licorice Pizza,” (Best Picture nominee, Friday through Sunday).
Thursday, March 31
• Ignite the Arts festival, Thursday’s events: Migration Parade: Helical Song: A Collaboration with Charlie Price at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4:30 p.m., free; Pecha Kucha at Cannery Brewing, 6-9 p.m., One-Minute Play Festival at Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m., to view list of events: pentictonartgallery.com
• BCHL junior hockey, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, first game in best-of-seven quarter-final, for tickets visit SOEC box office or purchase online: valleyfirstitx.ca
• Time Winery presents “Double Sharp” featuring David Sproule on piano and Curtis Kieres on saxophone, 6:30 p.m., purchase tickets online: timewines.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, carpet bowl, 10:15; computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30-9 p.m.
Friday, April 1
• April Fool’s Day
• Ignite the Arts festival, Friday’s events: At Cleland Theatre: Songwriting Showcase for Kids, 7:15-8:30 p.m.; Al Simmons, 8:45 p.m.; Kym Gouchie, 10 p.m., Okanagan Family Band, 11 p.m.; At Slackwater Brewing: Babyface Brass, 10 p.m.; At The Dream Cafe: Big Little Lions, 7-10 p.m.; At Clancy’s: Murphy Luzod, The Cavernous, The Flannel Contact, 7 p.m. - midnight, for these ticketed events, purchase at the Penticton Art Gallery or online at: pentictonartgallery.com
• BCHL junior hockey, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, Game 2 in best-of-seven quarter-final, visit: valleyfirstitx.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre 8-ball tournament, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
• Santana “Blessings and Miracles” Tour at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., to purchase tickets in person visit the SOEC box office or buy online: valleyfirsttix.ca
• 26th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show, more than 130 booths at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., first of two days, $5 per day
• Ignite the Arts festival at Okanagan Lake Park, free events include line dance with Balkan Shmalkan, noon, Sculpture Day, Family Sculpture Building contest, Public Art Award ceremony, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Movement Exploration Migration Parade, Helical Song with Peter Kok, Starlit Yoga, Boundless Belly Dance, Keisha McLean, noon, guided sculpture tours
• Ignite the Arts festival, for ticketed events, purchase online at: pentictonartgallery.com. At the Penticton Art Gallery: Raghu Lokanathan art interaction, noon-12:45 p.m.; Migration Parade at Penticton Art Gallery; At Slackwater Brewing: Justin Koshman, 12:30 p.m., Little Foxes, 1:30 p.m., Beastie, 2:30 p.m., Nightgirl, 3:30 p.m., Half/Asian with Amy the CODA, 4:30 p.m., Yamabiko Taiko Drummers, 5:30 p.m., Shirley Gnome (18 and over content), 7:30 p.m., Balkan Shmalkamn, 8:30 p.m., Farnsorth & Co., 9:30 p.m., BabyFace Brass and Warren Hooley facilitated live Jam Cypher, 10:30 p.m., Jack Garton, 11:30 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 12:30 - 2 a.m.; At the Dream Cafe: The Oot n’ Oots, noon, Corwin Fox, 1 p.m., Hayley Wallis, 2 p.m., Jack Garton, 3 p.m., Kym Gouchie, 4 p.m., Al Simmons, 5 p.m., Kagan Goa reading, 7 p.m., Yael Wand, 8 p.m., Post Modern Connection, 9 p.m., Barefoot Caravan, 10 p.m., Shirley Gnome, 11 p.m.; At Tempest Theatre: “Q,” noon, Suzanne Steele and Half/Asian with Amy the Coda, The Creative Process, 1 p.m., Lucas Penner, 2 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 3 p.m., Kagan Goh Films, 4 p.m., Raghu Lokanathan/ Corwin Fox as Chimney Swallows, 5 p.m.; Boundless Belly Dance, 7 p.m., In the Round, 8 p.m., Peach Gravy Theatre Co-Op presents: Wood, Gilbert, Critchlow, 9 p.m. - close
• Penticton Art Walk, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at: Greta Kamp Artist Studio, Picture This Custom Framing & Gallery (artists creating onsite), Penticton Art Gallery, The Bench Market, Art Up Studios Gallery & Gift Bar, The Lloyd Gallery, Dragon’s Den, Rasha Tattoo and Gallery, Haute House Design, Meiklejohn Architectural Design Studio Inc., Long-Haggery Robertson LLP, Blenz Coffee, Matheson Gallery, The Long Gallery & Studios, Funky Petals, White Lioness Metaphysics, Artables: Where Art & Table Meet, Canadian Handmade, Legacy Den, Strucutral Integration Bodywork, Treez Studio, Penticton Arts Council, Penticton Potters Guild, 4th Meridian Art & Auctions, Tumbleweed Custom Framing & Gallery, Tin Whistle Brewing, Speckled Row, Go Fresh Laundromat & Art Gallery, Shayn Hagel Artist Studio, June Byard Artist Studio, Gallery One Twenty-Seven, Okanaga Lake Park, to download the lake-to-lake map: pentictonartscouncil.com/art-walk
• Kyle Anderson performs up close and personal at The Nest, 7 p.m., $15 cover charge, to reserve: 250-493-7275
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre; chair dance,10 a.m.; EZ Line Dance, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., lasagna dinner special ($12), 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with The Midnight Special (classic rock and tribute to CCR)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
• 26th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show, more than 130 booths at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m. -4 p.m., second and final day, $5 per day, Sunday events include a pancake breakfast for SOWINS, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $5
• Final Day: Ignite the Arts festival,for ticketed events, purchase online at: pentictonartgallery.com. At Penticton Art Gallery, Tap Dance Workshoop with Babyface Brass, noon, The Man from Eldorado, poems by Robert W. Service, 1 p.m., Migration Parade: Helical Song, a collaboration with Charlie Price, 1-4:30 p.m.; At Slackwater Brewing: Morning Glory dance party/dance church, 11:15 a.m.- noon; Kiki the Eco Elf, 12:15-1 p.m., Al Simmons, 1:15-2 p.m.; The Oot n’ Ooots, 2:15-3 p.m., Hayley Wallis, 3:15-4 p.m., Post Modern Connection, 4:15-5:30 p.m.; At Cannery Brewing: Drum Circle and African DAnce with Bobbi Bovenzi, 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Raghu Lokanathan/Corwin Fox as Chimney Swallows, 12:30-1:15 p.m., Little Fox, 1:30-2:15 p.m.; Farnsworth & Co., 2:30-3:15 p.m., In the Round, 3:30-4:15 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 4:30-5:15 p.m.; At The Dream Cafe: Half/ Asian with Amy the Coda, noon-12:45 p.m., Balkan Shmalkan, 1-1:45 p.m., Barefoot Caravan, 2-2:45 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 3-3:45 p.m., Babyface Brass, 4-4:45 p.m.; At Tempest Theatre: Warren Hooley, noon-12:45 p.m., Iz Alors, 1-1:45 p.m., Yael Wand, 2-2:45 p.m., Corwin Fox, 3-3:45 p.m., Shirley Gnome (18 and over content), 4-4:45 p.m.
• Folk-pop musician Mat Duffus performs at Ye Olde Welcome Inn at Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bran Sanders, 5-7 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
—
To submit an item to our calendar, please email: editor@pentictonherald.ca. To report a correction, phone 250-490-0880, ext. 300.