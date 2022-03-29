Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. Santana performs Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

 Andy Kropa/The Associated Press

Tuesday, March 29

• Spring Break for elementary, middle and secondary school students continues, classes will resume on Monday, April 4.

• Ignite the Arts festival, Tuesday’s events include: Migration Parade: Helical Song: A Collaboration with Charlie Price at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4:30 p.m., free; Revive the Vibe PAMDA Showcase at Cleland Theatre, 7-8:30 p.m., featuring Dave and Kirby Barber, Mia Harris, Sam McNally, Yanti, Adora Wong, Patricia Tao, Don Wade and more, $25, to view details on all festival events: pentictonartgallery.com

• Penticton Museum and Archives Brown Bag Lunch series featuring “Myths of the Crusades,” presented by Dennis Oomen, noon-1 p.m. at Penticton Public Library auditorium, suggested donation of $2

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, new LINE dance, Lev.1, 9 a.m.; lunch special, $8, 11:30 a.m.; improver line dance, 1 p.m.

• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, until 2 p.m. Friday/Saturday

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “X”(PG, 105 minutes); “The Wolf and the Lion,” (PG, 99 minutes) For tickets:landmarkcinemas.com/penticton

Wednesday, March 30

• Ignite the Arts festival, Wednesday’s events: Migration Parade: Helical Song: A Collaboration with Charlie Price at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4:30 p.m., free; The Melipona’s at Cannery Brewing Co., 6:30-8:30 p.m., $10 cover ($8 for Ignite the Arts pass holders); A Night of Indigenous Storytelling at The Dream Cafe, 7-10 p.m., free

• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m. (mat required), cribbage, 1 p.m.

• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30

• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, newLINE dance 2, 10:15 a.m.; belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Ella and the Little Sorcereer,” (Wednesday and Thursday only); “Licorice Pizza,” (Best Picture nominee, Friday through Sunday).

Thursday, March 31

• Ignite the Arts festival, Thursday’s events:  Migration Parade: Helical Song: A Collaboration with Charlie Price at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4:30 p.m., free; Pecha Kucha at Cannery Brewing, 6-9 p.m., One-Minute Play Festival at Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m., to view list of events: pentictonartgallery.com

• BCHL junior hockey, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, first game in best-of-seven quarter-final, for tickets visit SOEC box office or purchase online: valleyfirstitx.ca

• Time Winery presents “Double Sharp” featuring David Sproule on piano and Curtis Kieres on saxophone, 6:30 p.m., purchase tickets online: timewines.ca

• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, carpet bowl, 10:15; computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.

• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30-9 p.m.

Friday, April 1

• April Fool’s Day

• Ignite the Arts festival, Friday’s events: At Cleland Theatre:  Songwriting Showcase for Kids, 7:15-8:30 p.m.; Al Simmons, 8:45 p.m.; Kym Gouchie, 10 p.m., Okanagan Family Band, 11 p.m.; At Slackwater Brewing: Babyface Brass, 10 p.m.; At The Dream Cafe: Big Little Lions, 7-10 p.m.; At Clancy’s: Murphy Luzod, The Cavernous, The Flannel Contact, 7 p.m. - midnight, for these ticketed events, purchase at the Penticton Art Gallery or online at: pentictonartgallery.com

• BCHL junior hockey, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, Game 2 in best-of-seven quarter-final, visit: valleyfirstitx.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre 8-ball tournament, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.

• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

• Santana “Blessings and Miracles” Tour at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., to purchase tickets in person visit the SOEC box office or buy online: valleyfirsttix.ca

• 26th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show, more than 130 booths at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., first of two days, $5 per day

• Ignite the Arts festival at Okanagan Lake Park, free events include line dance with Balkan Shmalkan, noon, Sculpture Day, Family Sculpture Building contest, Public Art Award ceremony, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Movement Exploration Migration Parade, Helical Song with Peter Kok, Starlit Yoga, Boundless Belly Dance, Keisha McLean, noon, guided sculpture tours

• Ignite the Arts festival, for ticketed events, purchase online at: pentictonartgallery.com. At the Penticton Art Gallery: Raghu Lokanathan art interaction, noon-12:45 p.m.; Migration Parade at Penticton Art Gallery; At Slackwater Brewing: Justin Koshman, 12:30 p.m., Little Foxes, 1:30 p.m., Beastie, 2:30 p.m., Nightgirl, 3:30 p.m., Half/Asian with Amy the CODA, 4:30 p.m., Yamabiko Taiko Drummers, 5:30 p.m., Shirley Gnome (18 and over content), 7:30 p.m., Balkan Shmalkamn, 8:30 p.m., Farnsorth & Co., 9:30 p.m., BabyFace Brass and Warren Hooley facilitated live Jam Cypher, 10:30 p.m., Jack Garton, 11:30 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 12:30 - 2 a.m.; At the Dream Cafe: The Oot n’ Oots, noon, Corwin Fox, 1 p.m., Hayley Wallis, 2 p.m., Jack Garton, 3 p.m., Kym Gouchie, 4 p.m., Al Simmons, 5 p.m., Kagan Goa reading, 7 p.m., Yael Wand, 8 p.m., Post Modern Connection, 9 p.m., Barefoot Caravan, 10 p.m., Shirley Gnome, 11 p.m.; At Tempest Theatre: “Q,” noon, Suzanne Steele and Half/Asian with Amy the Coda, The Creative Process, 1 p.m., Lucas Penner, 2 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 3 p.m., Kagan Goh Films, 4 p.m., Raghu Lokanathan/ Corwin Fox as Chimney Swallows, 5 p.m.; Boundless Belly Dance, 7 p.m., In the Round, 8 p.m., Peach Gravy Theatre Co-Op presents: Wood, Gilbert, Critchlow, 9 p.m. - close

• Penticton Art Walk, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at: Greta Kamp Artist Studio, Picture This Custom Framing & Gallery (artists creating onsite), Penticton Art Gallery, The Bench Market, Art Up Studios Gallery & Gift Bar, The Lloyd Gallery, Dragon’s Den, Rasha Tattoo and Gallery, Haute House Design, Meiklejohn Architectural Design Studio Inc., Long-Haggery Robertson LLP, Blenz Coffee, Matheson Gallery, The Long Gallery & Studios, Funky Petals, White Lioness Metaphysics, Artables: Where Art & Table Meet, Canadian Handmade, Legacy Den, Strucutral Integration Bodywork, Treez Studio, Penticton Arts Council, Penticton Potters Guild, 4th Meridian Art & Auctions, Tumbleweed Custom Framing & Gallery, Tin Whistle Brewing, Speckled Row, Go Fresh Laundromat & Art Gallery, Shayn Hagel Artist Studio, June Byard Artist Studio, Gallery One Twenty-Seven, Okanaga Lake Park, to download the lake-to-lake map: pentictonartscouncil.com/art-walk

• Kyle Anderson performs up close and personal at The Nest, 7 p.m., $15 cover charge, to reserve: 250-493-7275

• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre; chair dance,10 a.m.; EZ Line Dance, 11 a.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., lasagna dinner special ($12), 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with The Midnight Special (classic rock and tribute to CCR)

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

• 26th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show, more than 130 booths at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m. -4 p.m., second and final day, $5 per day, Sunday events include a pancake breakfast for SOWINS, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $5

• Final Day: Ignite the Arts festival,for ticketed events, purchase online at:  pentictonartgallery.com. At Penticton Art Gallery, Tap Dance Workshoop with Babyface Brass, noon, The Man from Eldorado, poems by Robert W. Service, 1 p.m., Migration Parade: Helical Song, a collaboration with Charlie Price, 1-4:30 p.m.; At Slackwater Brewing: Morning Glory dance party/dance church, 11:15 a.m.- noon; Kiki the Eco Elf, 12:15-1 p.m., Al Simmons, 1:15-2 p.m.; The Oot n’ Ooots, 2:15-3 p.m., Hayley Wallis, 3:15-4 p.m., Post Modern Connection, 4:15-5:30 p.m.; At Cannery Brewing: Drum Circle and African DAnce with Bobbi Bovenzi, 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Raghu Lokanathan/Corwin Fox as Chimney Swallows, 12:30-1:15 p.m., Little Fox, 1:30-2:15 p.m.; Farnsworth & Co., 2:30-3:15 p.m., In the Round, 3:30-4:15 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 4:30-5:15 p.m.; At The Dream Cafe: Half/ Asian with Amy the Coda, noon-12:45 p.m., Balkan Shmalkan, 1-1:45 p.m., Barefoot Caravan, 2-2:45 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 3-3:45 p.m., Babyface Brass, 4-4:45 p.m.; At Tempest Theatre: Warren Hooley, noon-12:45 p.m., Iz Alors, 1-1:45 p.m., Yael Wand, 2-2:45 p.m., Corwin Fox, 3-3:45 p.m., Shirley Gnome (18 and over content), 4-4:45 p.m.

• Folk-pop musician Mat Duffus performs at Ye Olde Welcome Inn at Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m.

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.

• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bran Sanders, 5-7 p.m.

• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca

To submit an item to our calendar, please email: editor@pentictonherald.ca. To report a correction, phone 250-490-0880, ext. 300.