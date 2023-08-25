Page A3

This photo appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Jean Coffin of Red Wing is super proud of her 2.5 pound heritage tomato. She received the seeds from a neighbour 10 years ago and each year she has harvested seeds from her fruit for the next growing season. The plant only produced two tomatoes this year, this is the end result of one of them. The other tomato was close in size.

Tags

Recommended for you