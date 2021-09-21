Despite admitting to some early misgivings about a $100-million plan to remake some of Penticton’s most important public assets, city councillors voted unanimously Tuesday to keep the process rolling by embarking on a major campaign of community consultation.
After an 18-month review, Colliers International, a consulting firm hired in 2020 to help the City of Penticton manage its infrastructure deficit – the gap between what the municipality spends to keep dated facilities running and how much more it should actually be spending – came up with four key recommendations:
– Create a new arts and cultural centre to house the Penticton Art Gallery, along with the library and museum. Sell the buildings they currently occupy to cover the costs of new construction.
– Demolish both McLaren and Memorial arenas, and build a new twin-rinks facility on the site of the South Okanagan Events Centre. Sell the King Street property where McLaren Arena is located and convert the former Memorial Arena site into parking.
– Develop a new public safety building downtown to replace Fire Hall No. 1 and host bylaw services, community policing and Penticton’s emergency operations centre.
– Keep city hall as a civic hub, but modernize and upgrade it as required.
Colliers project manager Arun Narayanan said the recommendations could save taxpayers approximately $20 million over the next 20 years.
“If the city continues to do business exactly the same way as it is doing now – chip along, do what it can, do the routine maintenance that’s required for these assets – the city will end up spending roughly $120 million in the next 20 years and you still end up with assets that are 70, 80, 90 years old at that point in time,” said Narayanan.
Some councillors expressed hesitation about tearing down historic Memorial Arena and selling assets like the waterfront home of the gallery, while others suggested those conversations are pre-mature.
“I think we need to very clearly state at this point, we’re receiving the information and we’re now proceeding to the next extremely important part, which is engagement,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
JoAnne Kleb, the city’s public engagement manager, promised a sweeping consultation process of workshops, presentations, open houses, formation of a citizen’s committee and more in the months ahead to set the stage for even more detailed discussions to come.