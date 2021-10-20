A major swath of backcountry south of Penticton has been closed to public use as a result of consecutive wildfires.
The closure, announced Tuesday by the B.C. government, applies to all parts of the 6,500-hectare McTaggart-Cowan/nsək'łniw't wildlife management area that were damaged by this past summer’s Thomas Creek wildfire and the Christie Mountain fire in 2020.
“While wildfire is a natural part of the landscape and important in maintaining productive wildlife habitat, recently burned areas are highly sensitive and vulnerable to impacts from public use,” said the B.C. government in a press release.
“This temporary closure will continue until the threat to wildlife and the habitat is lessened.”
The closure does not apply to most uses where a legal permit or tenure has been obtained or to Indigenous uses for food, social, cultural or ceremonial activities. The Penticton Indian Band and the province are collaborating to assess and monitor public use in the wildlife management area.
The McTaggart-Cowan/nsək'łniw't wildlife management area was established in 2013 to protect habitat for at-risk bighorn sheep.
Known as nsək'łniw't in the Okanagan/Syilx language (which refers to the gash on the side of the mountain and describes an important Syilx Nation trail), the area has been protected by the Syilx people since time immemorial and holds significant cultural value.