A high-profile Canadian politician is expected to lend a hand Thursday morning at the 11th annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast presented by United Way BC.
The special guest will be among dozens of volunteers handing out breakfast bags, hot drinks, prizes and copies of the Penticton Herald outside the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 6:30-9 a.m.
“Drive-thru guests who donate will receive a hot coffee, delicious treats, and giveaways on their way to pick up their breakfast bags. If you’re lucky, you’ll also get one of the many prizes hidden in the bags!” said organizers in a press release.
“A minimum of $20 for donation is suggested. Please, be generous!”
Prizes include travel vouchers, resort stays, gift cards and a $1,000 “golden ticket” from Valley First Credit Union that can be used to invest or pay off a loan or credit card.
Last year’s breakfast raised approximately $26,000 for United Way BC, which in turn directs the money to local charities.