The local branch of Grandmothers for Africa is hosting its first fundraiser lunch of the year on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Barking Parrot Pub.
Diners can order off the menu with a minimum suggested donation of $10, which will support the group’s work. To save a place, call Lynn at 250-328-9035.
Since 2006, Grandmothers for Africa in the South Okanagan have raised approximately $300,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in its mission to find resources for the African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.