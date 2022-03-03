Robin Haworth of Penticton is pictured with his faithful companion Koda in this file photo prior to one of his two long-distance walks that included a walk along the Highway of Tears.
In 2015, the two walked from Penticton to Ottawa to create awareness for murdered and missing Aboriginal women. The two were seen in Penticton nearly daily for their many long walks.
Haworth placed an obituary announcement for Saturday announcing that his best friend died. Koda, an Australian Shepherd, was 9.
The two became national celebrities for the much-publicized walk to Ottawa which drew attention from labour unions and members of Parliament.
Koda was picked as one of the Okanagan's "most famous dogs" in a photo feature published in the Okanagan Weekend (a proud of the Penticton Herald/Kelowna Daily Courier).