The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

4:05 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

6:41 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.

7:37 a.m. Brentview Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.

7:49 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

8:21 a.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

8:48 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.

9:02 a.m. Reservoir Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

11:10 a.m. Falcon Place, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:42 a.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

1:14 p.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.

7:32 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:19 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).

9:41 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:53 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:42 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

Monday

2:12 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Alarm.