The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
4:05 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
6:41 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.
7:37 a.m. Brentview Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.
7:49 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
8:21 a.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
8:48 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.
9:02 a.m. Reservoir Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
11:10 a.m. Falcon Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:42 a.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
1:14 p.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.
7:32 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:19 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
9:41 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:53 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:42 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
Monday
2:12 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Alarm.