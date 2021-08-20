What was expected to be one of the first major events at the South Okanagan Events Centre since the pandemic began has instead resulted in an abrupt cancellation.
The Saints and Sinners tour, featuring four rock bands, was originally scheduled for Nov. 6, but promoters pulled the plug Friday due to a new set of COVID regulations in B.C..
Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Wednesday. For cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC during regular business hours.